State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,414.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NPK opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $542.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

