State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,056 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $315.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

