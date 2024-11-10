State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 752,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,579,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 569,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Down 11.9 %

UA opened at $8.76 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

