State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 216,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 261,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 164,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 551,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Trading Up 0.2 %

EZCORP stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

