Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 192 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $123.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

