LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

