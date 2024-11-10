Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,353 InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJV opened at $26.60 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

