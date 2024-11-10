Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 361 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUS opened at $51.60 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

