Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ODP Q2 Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ODP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

ODP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ODP opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. ODP has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 108.7% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

