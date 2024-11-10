Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 586 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:BDEC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

