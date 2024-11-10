iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

