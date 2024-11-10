Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 26.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lyft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,068. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.