Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $1,658,259. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.62 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

