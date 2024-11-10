Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Position Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $158,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,379.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

