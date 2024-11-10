Creative Planning Has $270,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Camping World were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camping World by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,321.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -72.46%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.