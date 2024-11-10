Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 93.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 29.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

