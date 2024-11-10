Creative Planning Purchases 2,699 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 263,099 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after buying an additional 1,587,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after buying an additional 287,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

