Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $50,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.58. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

