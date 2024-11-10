Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 363,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 982,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 105,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $582.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

