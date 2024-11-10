Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,569,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 141,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 173,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

