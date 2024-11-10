Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,373,000 after purchasing an additional 492,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after buying an additional 1,333,892 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,962,000 after acquiring an additional 691,894 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $114,083,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,297,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 380,027 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

