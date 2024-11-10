Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $802.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of ($999.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.