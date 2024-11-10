DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.75.

DBRG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.94. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,364,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 271,853 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 882,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 123,083 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 321.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

