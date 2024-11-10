Creative Planning Invests $263,000 in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,621 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.