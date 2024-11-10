Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

