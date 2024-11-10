Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $189,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.