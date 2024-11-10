Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,666 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after buying an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after buying an additional 3,809,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after buying an additional 857,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,917,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $324,349. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $397,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,997. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

