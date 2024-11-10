Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

