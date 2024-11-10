NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU). In a filing disclosed on November 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NU stock on October 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NU alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 10/1/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/1/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 10/1/2024.

NU Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NU opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,004,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,305 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NU by 10.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,976,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Donalds was a potential 2014 Republican candidate seeking election to the U.S. House to represent the 19th Congressional District of Florida. Donalds filed campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission but failed to file a statement of candidacy with the FEC or Florida Division of Elections. He was a 2012 Republican candidate who sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 19th Congressional District of Florida. Donalds was defeated by Trey Radel in the Republican primary on August 14, 2012. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.