Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,161 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBD. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 36.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2,121.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.0 %

GSBD opened at $12.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

