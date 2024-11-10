Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 666 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,409 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 193,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,975,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWL opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

