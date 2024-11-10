Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on November 07th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Tesla stock on October 28th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/11/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) on 10/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) on 10/8/2024.

Tesla Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $328.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 26,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Whitehouse previously served as the Rhode Island attorney general from 1999 to 2003. Before that, he was a United States attorney from 1994 to 1998. He was nominated to the position by President Bill Clinton (D). Whitehouse was a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention from Rhode Island. He cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Whitehouse is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

