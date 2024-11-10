Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Unloaded Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON). In a filing disclosed on November 07th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Honeywell International stock on October 29th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/11/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) on 10/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) on 10/8/2024.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $219.49 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average is $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Whitehouse previously served as the Rhode Island attorney general from 1999 to 2003. Before that, he was a United States attorney from 1994 to 1998. He was nominated to the position by President Bill Clinton (D). Whitehouse was a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention from Rhode Island. He cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Whitehouse is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

