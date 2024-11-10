Creative Planning Invests $280,000 in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUSF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Price Performance

AUSF opened at $44.01 on Friday. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

