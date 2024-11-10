Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $22.62 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.