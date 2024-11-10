Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Archrock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $22.62 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
