Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 85,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $208.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

