Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $34.58 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.55.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

