Creative Planning Grows Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Shares of CSWC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.
Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Capital Southwest Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.
