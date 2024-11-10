TeraGo (TGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.58 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 77.84% and a negative net margin of 51.42%.

TeraGo Stock Performance

TGO stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24. The firm has a market cap of C$35.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.83.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

