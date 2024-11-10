TeraWulf (WULF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $8.25 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Canada cut TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.