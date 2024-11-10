TeraWulf (WULF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TeraWulf Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $8.25 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
