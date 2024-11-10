Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 85,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

AMZN opened at $208.18 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average is $184.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.55.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

