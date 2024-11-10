Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 222.47% and a negative net margin of 42.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.33. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

