Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 870 814 1357 23 2.17

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oruka Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.79%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.44 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $558.35 million $6.13 million -107.11

Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -1,870.01% -41.71% -26.40%

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

