Head to Head Review: Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) vs. Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -121.52% -53.04% -23.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.26 billion $97.61 million -12.26

Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital competitors beat Clover Leaf Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

