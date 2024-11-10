Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.65.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

