Analyzing American Environmental Partners (AEPT) & The Competition

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million N/A -0.06 American Environmental Partners Competitors $3.93 billion $14.27 million 9.10

American Environmental Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors -84.33% -387.39% -2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American Environmental Partners Company Profile

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

