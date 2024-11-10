Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 87.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 310,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,724,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

