The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.82.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEV. Roth Capital cut Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
