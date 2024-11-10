Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Insider Buying and Selling

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$2,077,495.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$2,077,495.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,039. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE GIL opened at C$68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$41.32 and a 1-year high of C$70.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.