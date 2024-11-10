Reviewing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Scienjoy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 36.79 -$82.71 million ($0.43) -3.72 Scienjoy $206.32 million 0.19 -$4.34 million ($0.25) -4.00

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D-Wave Quantum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 6 0 3.00 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D-Wave Quantum and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.06%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -661.66% N/A -111.58% Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.